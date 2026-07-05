PS Omollo lauds women as pillars of national development

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo has hailed women as the backbone of families, community cohesion and national development, saying their role in shaping social and economic stability remains central to Kenya’s progress.

Speaking in Nairobi during a women’s empowerment forum, Dr. Omollo said women continue to anchor key pillars of society, including education, healthcare, household welfare and local economic activity.

He urged residents to deepen cooperation with local administration structures, including chiefs, assistant chiefs and village elders, to strengthen grassroots security and improve early response to emerging challenges.

“Security begins with all of us. When communities work closely with Government administrators, we are able to identify challenges early, support vulnerable youth and create a safe environment for families and businesses to thrive,” he said.

The PS observed that sustained security remains a prerequisite for economic growth, adding that the Government is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the country.

He highlighted the Affordable Housing Programme as one of the flagship interventions driving both social and economic transformation, saying it is expanding access to decent housing while generating jobs and business opportunities.

“The affordable housing programme is not only providing decent homes but is also creating jobs and business opportunities for wananchi. We want residents to prepare themselves to benefit from these houses once they are completed so that more families can enjoy dignified living conditions with access to water, electricity and sanitation,” he said.

On healthcare, the PS urged households to register under the Social Health Authority (SHA), arguing that universal access to affordable medical care is critical for family welfare and financial protection.

He said ongoing reforms in the health sector are aimed at shielding Kenyans from catastrophic medical costs and ensuring equitable access to services.

“Every family should be registered under SHA. No Kenyan should be forced to choose between seeking medical treatment and meeting basic household needs. The Government is committed to protecting families from the burden of catastrophic healthcare costs,” he said.

Dr. Omollo called on women to take a leading role in supporting learning within households and communities, describing education as the strongest driver of social mobility.

He said the Government has allocated approximately Ksh780 billion to the sector and recruited more than 100,000 teachers over the last three years as part of ongoing efforts to improve access to quality education.

He also cited ongoing investments in education infrastructure, particularly in Nairobi, where additional classrooms and expanded facilities are being constructed to address overcrowding in schools.

“In many schools across Nairobi, classrooms have been overstretched due to rising enrolment. The Government has invested heavily in expanding education infrastructure because every child deserves a conducive learning environment. Education remains the greatest equalizer, giving children from all backgrounds an opportunity to succeed and build a better future,” he said.

Dr. Omollo encouraged women to take advantage of emerging opportunities within Government administration, including future recruitment opportunities for Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs, emphasizing the need for greater female representation in leadership and public service.

“We need more women in leadership because they bring unique strengths to governance, community mobilization and service delivery. I encourage qualified women to step forward whenever opportunities arise and contribute to nationbuilding,” he said.

He further reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to inclusive development and called on wananchi to continue supporting initiatives aimed at uplifting families, empowering women and accelerating socio-economic transformation across the country.