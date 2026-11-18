Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has received a national charter to guide a nationwide intelligence-led operation targeting the manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs.

The campaign will also involve community-led initiatives, with Kindiki directing the National Steering Committee on Combating Illicit Alcohol and Drugs to begin rolling out activities across the country.

In a statement shared on X, Kindiki said the committee had briefed him on ongoing operations and proposed legislative changes to strengthen enforcement, suppress illegal trade and support rehabilitation of victims.

He said the charter will guide the coordination of the campaign, community involvement and public communication.

“I directed the committee to commence activities for community-led initiatives across the country for an all-out war on illicit alcohol and drugs,” Kindiki said.

Among the proposed legislative changes is a review of fines imposed on manufacturers, distributors and sellers of illicit alcohol and drugs, with the proceeds channelled towards rehabilitating victims of substance abuse.

The proposals also seek to introduce heavier penalties for individuals diverting ethanol meant for industrial use to manufacture illicit alcoholic drinks.

Under the proposed changes, fines will be calculated as multiples of the value of the diverted ethanol to make the illegal practice financially costly and unsustainable.

Kindiki also approved “Okoa Jamii, Jenga Taifa” as the campaign theme.

The meeting was attended by the Attorney General, Inspector General of Police, Director of Public Prosecutions, relevant Principal Secretaries and heads of government agencies.