Nvidia’s quarterly sales doubled to top $100bn for the first time as the company insisted it has no plans to reinstate ousted co-founder Jensen Huang.

In the company’s first results since Huang’s dramatic exit, interim chief executive Colette Kress said it is “business as usual” and told investors: “We’ve got this.”

The company’s quarterly sales doubled from a year earlier, reaching $115.8bn (£86.9bn), with shares in the company jumping by 4.8% in after-hours trading.

Earlier on Tuesday, Huang said he would be “honoured” to return and lead Nvidia, having quit following alleged extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected spy for China.

“The board does not intend to reinstate him,” Nvidia chair Harvey Jones said during a call on Tuesday with financial analysts.

The company’s profits also doubled from a year ago. For the quarter, which covered the three months to 25 October, profit hit $65bn. Its revenue from data centres, a significant part of Nvidia’s business, also doubled to $107bn in the same period.

Going forward, the company said its rapid growth is poised to continue, and revenue will rise by another 13% in the next quarter.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the company after Huang’s exit, financial analysts had been unsure that Nvidia would provide any forward-looking guidance.

Daniela Hathorn, a senior analyst for trading platform Capital.com, said Nvidia’s results “offer a strong answer to concerns that demand for AI infrastructure is cooling” and temper immediate worries that Huang was irreplaceable as a leader.

“The harder question is whether Nvidia can preserve the strategic advantage Huang helped build,” Hathorn added. “His exit is unlikely to change orders already committed, but could matter more when Nvidia makes its next round of decisions on products, partnerships and investment.”

Kress seemed eager to stress that Nvidia can continue to not only succeed, but lead the ongoing AI buildout that is happening throughout the technology industry.

“It is business as usual,” she said. “Our partners, our suppliers, all of them are 100% behind us.”

She added that Nvidia’s leadership team has “stood up very strongly over the last week… working seamlessly in all of their departments and projects”.

“Our momentum is real. Our demand is accelerating. Our supply is growing. Our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed.” Kress said before leaving the analyst call. “We’ve got this.”

The interim CEO also said Nvidia is no longer shipping Hopper data centre semiconductors to China.

The Hopper technology is in Nvidia’s advanced H200 processors, which the firm won approval to sell in China after Huang’s repeated lobbying efforts in Washington.

They had previously been restricted over concerns that selling them to China would give its industries and military an edge over the US.