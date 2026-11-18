A Tana River man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of repeatedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in Mikinduni Village, Tana River County.

Bakari Dhadho Salim, who was in his 30s and a neighbour to the victim, was found guilty of defilement following a trial in which the prosecution presented four witnesses.

The court heard that Salim committed the offence between June 18 and June 26, 2026, after luring the minor to a farm across a river.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Salim tied the child’s hands and legs, placed her on a sack and carried her on his shoulders to the farm, where he sexually assaulted her repeatedly.

The prosecution called four witnesses, including the victim, her mother, a clinical officer and the investigating officer.

The court ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt through medical evidence and consistent witness testimonies.

Salim’s defence was also dismissed as a mere denial and did not displace the evidence presented by the prosecution.

He was convicted under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code and sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act.