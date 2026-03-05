Kindiki to opposition: Prepare for tough contest, we are not pushovers

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asked the opposition to get ready for a tough political contest centred on who has delivered life-changing projects and programmes for the people during their time in office.

The DP said those opposed to the government have occupied powerful positions before and should be ready to tell Kenyans what they did for them during their tenure in power.

“Every leader is known by the work they do for wananchi. When the time comes, I will show the roads, water, markets, electricity we have done. And our opponents must be ready to do the same because they were in power before,” DP stated.

Prof. Kindiki promised to show what he has achieved as the Second in Command when the time comes, saying he is not a pushover as some of those opposed to him have claimed.

“We are not pushovers, we are focused and we are serving the people,” he noted.

Speaking on Thursday when he inspected ongoing development projects in Tigania West, Meru County, Prof. Kindiki said the Ruto administration has allocated billions of shillings for several projects ongoing in Meru County.

He checked the progress of Kianjai Modern Market which is set for completion in two months and also inspected Kianjai township roads being constructed by the government.

The government is constructing roads costing 39.5 billion shillings in the County including revival of many that stalled in the previous regimes. Meru town alone has been allocated 3.7 billion shillings for revamping of roads within the town.

“Every constituency in Meru County will get a fair share of the road budget for Meru County. We have paid pending bills for all contractors and most of them are back on site, others are on the way,” DP said.

Modern markets in Kianjai, Maua, Laare, Mutuati, Mikinduri among others are nearing completion. They cost between Sh300 and 350 million shillings.

Twelve ESP markets are also under construction in Timau, Kiirua, Gikumene, Gatimbi, Mujwa, Mwichuine, Igoji, Kamachege, Mulika, Nchiru, Kangeta and Athiru Gaiti at a cost of between 55 and 70 million shillings.

The administration has disbursed 2.3 billion shillings for extension of electricity connection to an additional 27, 000 households and a power sub-station is being set up in Nyambene at 300 million shillings.

The DP also urged opposition leaders who visit Meru to avoid insulting local leaders who do not subscribe to their political agenda.

“You cannot succeed as a leader if the only thing you do is insult leaders, incite people against others, sponsor violence or feed people with empty talk without providing solutions to their challenges,” DP said.

He said as a Njuri Ncheke elder he will respect all the leaders and will never return insults but will forgive those who do so.

“I have no problem with all the Meru leaders. I have forgiven those insulting me. As a Njuri Ncheke elder, I know our community must remain united now and after elections. As an elder, I cannot insult a fellow elder. It is not in our culture to disrespect fellow elders,” he declared.

He was joined by Meru Deputy Governor Linda Kiome, MPs John Mutunga (Tigania West), Dan Kiili (Igembe Central), Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), host of MCAs among others.