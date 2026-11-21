Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on leaders and supporters of parties in the broad-based government to close ranks and avoid internal divisions ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying unity is critical to building a strong political coalition.

Prof Kindiki appealed to members of UDA, ODM and other parties supporting President William Ruto’s administration and his relection next year to work as a team, cautioning against unnecessary confrontations that could weaken their collective political strength.

Speaking during a public engagement rally at Kiratina Grounds in Nakuru East Constituency on Friday, the Deputy President said political competition should not be allowed to undermine cooperation among parties working together in government.

“I appeal to all our political parties supporting the Government to work together in unity. Let us not undermine one another or engage in unnecessary confrontations,” he said.

He acknowledged that parties within the coalition could field competing candidates in various constituencies but urged their supporters to maintain cordial relations, noting that political contests were temporary while the need for cooperation would endure.

“We need one another today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” Prof Kindiki said, adding that the coalition should build a strong voting bloc anchored in the respective ideologies of its constituent parties.

He also challenged the opposition leaders to engage in decent, development centred politics, saying they had a legitimate right to challenge the government but should do so through alternative policies and development proposals rather than hostility.

“Politics is not enmity. Politics is not war. Do not incite wananchi or turn them against one another. We are all members of one community and one nation,” he said.

he Deputy President said political leaders seeking elective positions should be judged on their records and ability to deliver, challenging both government and opposition politicians to account for their performance.

He said President Ruto, himself, governors, senators, MPs and MCAs should be prepared to explain their achievements and present their plans for the country.

Prof Kindiki said the President and the broad-based leaders were ready to defend their record during the forthcoming campaigns, urging their competitors to offer alternative programmes and allow voters to make informed decisions.

Kindiki further cautioned against ethnic mobilisation, citing Nakuru’s diversity as an example of Kenya’s multi-ethnic character.

“The Kikuyu, Kisii, Luo, Luhya and other communities are all here. This place belongs to all of you. It is not exclusive to any one community,” he said.

He questioned why competition for approximately 2,000 elective positions should become a source of conflict in a country of more than 55 million people.

“How can people seeking only 2,000 positions turn a nation of 55 million plus people against one another? Is that really fair?” he posed.

Prof Kindiki said national unity and security should take precedence over individual political ambitions, urging residents to reject attempts to turn neighbours against one another during campaigns.