President William Ruto has announced the second intake of the NYOTA Project’s Business Support Component, targeting an additional 200,000 young people across the country.

The President was speaking in Busia during the ongoing development tour of Western kenya.

The beneficiaries will receive Ksh 50,000 business start-up grants, alongside business skills training, mentorship, and support to establish, grow and sustain their enterprises.

The project seeks to expand access to entrepreneurship opportunities, empower young people to become self-employed, create jobs, and strengthen grassroots economic activity.

The second intake builds on the ongoing NYOTA project aimed at equipping young people with skills, capital to start and run successful Businesses