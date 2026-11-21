Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has criticised the opposition for attacking the IEBC, accusing them of attempting to undermine the electoral process after sensing defeat in the forthcoming General Election.

“Because they have sensed defeat, now they want to break the whole country,” Murkomen said.

The CS warned that the attacks risk plunging the country into instability, as evidenced by past experience.

“We have tested that road before and it brought troubles in this country,” he warned.

Murkomen maintained that the Constitution provides for the declaration of presidential election results at polling stations.

“The results declared at the polling stations are final, not at the constituency,” he maintained.

He argued that the opposition’s demand to make constituency-level declarations final while doing away with the national tallying centre risks reversing important electoral safeguards.

“Don’t take us to the dark days by telling the IEBC Chairperson to go and sit in an office with a calculator and declare the results,” he warned.

Murkomen further noted that the forthcoming police recruitment will boost election preparedness, assuring Kenyans that the exercise would be free, fair, and transparent.

“The recruitment will be conducted properly, without corruption. We invite observers to the recruitment centres to ensure that those who emerge the best are the ones recruited,” he said.

The CS was speaking at Amaya Plesian Grounds in Tiaty, Baringo County, during a security assessment visit, where he also presided over the Amaya Youth Empowerment Initiative.

He warned those opposed to ongoing security operations, announcing that the Government would intensify security operations in the remaining troubled areas.

“Those saying that they don’t want security officers, we want to tell them that our operations will be increased sixfold to liberate the Kerio Valley region from banditry,” he said.

The CS also directed security officers involved in the operations to utilise intelligence-led approaches, ensuring that action is targeted at identified criminals and their accomplices, sparing innocent locals.

He was accompanied by Baringo County Senator Vincent Chemitei, Tiaty MP William Kamket, Baringo County Commissioner Ronald Enyakasi, and MCAs, among other leaders.