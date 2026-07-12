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Kindiki urges focus on Ruto’s re-election, warns against 2032 distraction

DPCS
By DPCS
5 Min Read

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has rallied supporters of President Ruto to focus on consolidation of his support for the 2027 elections warning against distractive political agendas that should be put on hold going forward.

Prof. Kindiki said focus should be on the President’s reelection in next year’s polls saying anything else including campaigns for 2032 elections should wait.

“I want to ask my brothers and sisters to put aside unimportant matters and consolidate the gains that this administration has brought to our country. Let us unite our efforts to ensure that President William Ruto gets a second term and continues delivering his agenda of transforming Kenya,” DP said.

Speaking on Saturday when he graced the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme held at Kaptarkok, Keiyo South, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, the Second in Command enumerated many life-changing projects and programmes being implemented by the government across the country he emphasized are driving the Head of State’s reelection push.

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The DP represented the President during the event.

“I am calling upon all leaders across this country, from the Coast to Western Kenya, Nyanza, the Rift Valley, Central Kenya, Nairobi, North Eastern, and Eastern regions, to stop early campaigns for 2032.

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We have important work to do first next year. We must consolidate the gains we have achieved under the leadership of President William Ruto and ensure that his agenda of transforming Kenya is not disrupted by a directionless, agenda-less, thoughtless, and plan-less opposition,” DP stressed.

The Deputy President cited key projects accomplished since 2022 including major infrastructural initiatives that have significantly improved Kenya’s development status.

The state-of-the-art Talanta stadium, expansion of Rironi-Mau Summit highway, Isiolo-Mandera highway, reconstruction of Nithi Bridge among others highlight an impressive development profile for the government.

Key programmes like NYOTA empowerment that was significantly boosted on Friday with release of the second tranche of billions of monies in grants to youths engaging in various business and the successful fertilizer subsidy programme have improved lives through job creation and better earnings.

Prof. Kindiki said President Ruto’s development portfolio since ascending to office is impressive and unmatched thus the need not to lose focus in favour of less important things.

“We have witnessed the transformation of Kenya under the leadership of President William Ruto over the last four years. We have seen projects that many people never imagined could be achieved in this country become a reality,” he noted.

Among the development initiatives is enhanced environmental conservation anchored on planting 15 billion trees by 2032 among other supportive activities including rehabilitation of forests such as Kaptagat and others.

The DP said the government is providing necessary support for the restoration of forests not only in Kaptagat but across the country.

“We want to ensure that we have a good environment that provides water security and food security for the benefit of our nation.

We have a tree planting programme of 15 billion trees between 2022 and 2032. Already, we have planted 1.7 billion trees, and we want to accelerate this programme so that we achieve the target of 15 billion trees by 2032,” he noted.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen praised Prof. Kindiki for bringing stability to the government through his focus and hard work.

“Since you became Deputy President, we have seen amazing development across the country because you have stabilized the President’s agenda,” the CS noted.

Leaders present also supported President Ruto’s determination to environmental conservation.

“We must work together to ensure all environmental efforts come to fruition,” said Mr Murkomen.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said the Ministry is fully focused on achieving the 2032 tree planting target as well as boosting rehabilitation programmes situated across the country.

“We are progressing well in achieving the targeted 15 billion trees by 2032,” she said, beseeching Kenyans to take advantage of the coming rains to plant more trees.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, who is the programme’s patron, said the initiative looks to expand the reach to restoring more hectares following a successful engagement in the last decade.

 

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