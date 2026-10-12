Africa

King Mohammed VI of Morocco urges new MPS to prioritize action over titles

The King called on Moroccans to dive into new strategies covering artificial intelligence, tech growth, and resource security.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has challenged newly elected parliamentarians to view their roles as real commitments rather than just titles.

Opening the twelfth legislative term in Rabat alongside royal family members, the King stressed that true love for the country means rolling up sleeves for local action.

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“Pride in one’s homeland, in this case, is not about boasting or self-satisfaction; rather, it is the driving force that turns the sense of belonging into responsibility and confidence into a national duty.”

The King called on Moroccans to dive into new strategies covering artificial intelligence, tech growth, and resource security.

He challenged local businesses to step up, take risks, and help create more jobs. On top of that, he made it clear that young people need to be at the heart of everything they do, with better education and career paths to give them a real shot at a stable, dignified future.

Bringing the focus back home, the monarch didn’t hold back on bureaucratic delays, calling any further foot-dragging on regional empowerment totally unacceptable.

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“Today, we need to regulate the relationship between the State and the Regions, and to establish mechanisms for coordination and contracting in order to enable the Regions to make decisions and implement projects,” he noted, pushing for local leaders to finally get the tools they need.

On foreign relations and migration, the King noted that while Morocco is always ready to be a reliable partner, outdated legal roadblocks abroad are getting in the way.

Standing firm against outside interference, he made sure everyone knows where the country stands.

“This partnership is a sovereign choice and a voluntary commitment,” he stated, adding that cooperation “will never be subject to any pressure, threat, or blackmail.”

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