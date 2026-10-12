Kenya, Uganda to tackle pending trade barriers

Kenya and Uganda are targeting to address outstanding issues that limit bilateral trade between the two East African countries.

Speaking during a meeting between Kenya and Ugandan trade officials in Kampala, Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam who also led the Kenyan delegation said the two countries have made progress in addressing tariff and non tariff barriers.

These include operationalisation of the One Stop Border Posts in Malaba and Busia as well as elimination of discriminatory taxes and levies.

“I wish to state Kenya’s commitment to implementation of these aforementioned issues because we look at the issue of cross border trade as the new frontier that will actually help us grow in terms of economies of our African continent,” said Ombam.

Official data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicate that last year, total export to Uganda was valued at Ksh 162.2 billion compared to Ksh 125.9 billion in 2024.

On the other hand, imports from the EAC member state rose to Ksh 46.9 billion last year from Ksh 37.7 billion recorded in the previous year.

The trade talks followed the previous meeting between President William Ruto Uganda’s Minister of Trade Wilson Mbasu Mbadi where the two countries agreed to address barriers raised by traders from both countries.

“These resolutions will not happen by chance. We must have constant engagement, we must continue with the spirit of partnership and we must show commitment to regional and build trust in our relationship,” said Ombam.

During the meeting, Uganda Minister of Trade Wilson Mbasu Mbadi called for level playing field to support cross-border trade, regional integration and building of stronger regional value chains.

“Uganda does not present these figures in order to suggest that trade between our two countries should be reduced or should be equal. That is not what we are saying. We are simply saying that provide environment that allows fair trade and competitiveness,” said Mbadi.