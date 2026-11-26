The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned lawyer Ndegwa Marclus Njiru over remarks he allegedly made against President William Ruto during a political rally in Mwala, Machakos County.

Njiru is required to appear before the Commission on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 11am in Nairobi to respond to the remarks he made on November 22.

In the summons dated November 26, the Commission says preliminary investigations have established reasonable grounds to investigate possible violations of the Constitution, the National Cohesion and Integration Act and the Penal Code.

Among the remarks cited in the summons, Njiru allegedly referred to the President as “takataka”, accusing him of killing young people, promoting corruption and selling Safaricom.

“Huyu William Ruto ameua watoto wetu, huyu William Ruto ameleta ufisadi, huyu William Ruto ameiba mali yetu, ameuza Safaricom, amemaliza Kenya, aende asiende?” the summons quotes him as saying.

The lawyer also questioned President Ruto’s suitability to lead the country, asking the crowd whether Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had the necessary experience to become president.

“Hii Kenya yetu inataka kukombolewa na haitaki kukombolewa na mtu ambaye hana ujuzi, sasa tunaangalia ujuzi ya yule atakayekuwa Rais wa Jamhuri ya Kenya. Kalonzo ametosha hajatosha? Kalonzo yuko sawa hayuko sawa? Ana ujuzi hana ujuzi?” Njiru allegedly said.

The Commission says the remarks raise concerns about the possibility of a breach of the peace and the escalation of political and ethnic hostilities.

It further argues that the utterances were directed at the President, whom Article 131(1) of the Constitution recognises as a symbol of national unity.

NCIC is investigating possible contraventions of Articles 28 and 33(3) of the Constitution, which guarantee the rights to human dignity and freedom of expression, respectively. However, Article 33(3) requires the exercise of freedom of expression to respect the rights and reputation of others.

The Commission is also examining possible violations of Section 13(1)(a) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, which criminalises the use of threatening, abusive or insulting words intended to stir up ethnic hatred, and Section 94(1) of the Penal Code, which addresses conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The investigations are being conducted under Sections 25(1) and 25(2)(i) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, which provide the Commission with the mandate to investigate matters relating to ethnic or racial discrimination and threats to national cohesion.

“At the hearing, you will be afforded an opportunity to respond to the Summons, adduce evidence and make any representations you wish the Commission to consider,” NCIC says in the summons.

The Commission warns that failure to appear could result in warrants of arrest being issued or criminal and contempt proceedings being instituted against the lawyer.