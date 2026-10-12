Government to roll out e-Birth Notification System, says Murkomen

The government has announced the roll out of the e-Birth Notification System to eliminate bureaucracy and delays, and make birth registration more accessible to Kenyans.

Speaking Monday during a President William Ruto’s development tour at Kaptumo, Aldai Constituency, Nandi County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen noted that the initiative is part of a broader plan to digitise government services and improve service delivery.

“We are rolling out the e-Birth Notification System to eliminate bureaucracy and delays, and make birth registration more accessible to Kenyans,” said Murkomen.

The CS highlighted other reforms including the abolition of first-time ID application fees, replacement and change of particulars charges.

“This is part of our broader plan to digitise government services and improve service delivery. Our other reforms include the abolition of first-time ID application fees, replacement and change of particulars charges,” Murkomen noted.