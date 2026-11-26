Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club has kicked off its festive season with a Christmas in November celebration featuring a traditional cake-mixing ceremony and the lighting of its Christmas tree.

The event, held on Wednesday evening, brought together guests for an evening of live music, dining and networking, as the hotel marked the start of its Christmas celebrations.

Guests attended the event dressed in blue and white, in line with the evening’s theme, as the hotel hosted a series of activities, including a raffle draw offering hospitality and recreational experiences.

The traditional cake-mixing ceremony was among the highlights, bringing guests together in a seasonal activity associated with preparations for Christmas. This was followed by the lighting of the hotel’s Christmas tree, marking the start of the festive season at the establishment.

A live band provided entertainment throughout the evening, while the hotel’s food and beverage teams served guests.

The raffle draw offered participants a chance to win prizes including a staycation, gym membership, a round of golf, lunch or dinner, and swimming sessions at the hotel’s heated pool.

The celebration forms part of the hotel’s festive season programme, which brings together dining, entertainment and leisure activities for guests during the Christmas period.