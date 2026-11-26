Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has launched three health projects expected to benefit approximately 23,000 residents, in a major boost to the county’s efforts to provide affordable, accessible and quality healthcare for all.

The projects, which include the groundbreaking of a Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Unit at Kiamutugu Hospital and the opening of Kiandieri and Mathia dispensaries, are part of the county government’s sustained investment in expanding healthcare infrastructure and bringing essential medical services closer to communities.

Speaking during the launch, Governor Waiguru said the projects would bring healthcare services closer to the residents ensuring that they access quality the healthcare they need, when they need it, regardless of their location or economic circumstances.

She noted that the three projects will expand access to maternal and child health services, outpatient care, preventive healthcare, laboratory services and essential medicines while saving residents from the cost of travel that they previously incurred in search of services in other facilities away from home.

Waiguru noted that upon completion, the upcoming Kiamutugu MNCH unit which is a collaboration of the County Government and Mpesa Foundation, will increase the bed capacity at the facility from seven to 37, offering comprehensive maternal and newborn care services. It will have an operating theatre, newborn unit, antenatal ward, mother and child welfare clinic, laboratory and pharmacy.

Waiguru said the investment builds on the county’s wider efforts to improve maternal and newborn healthcare, including the establishment of a specialized MNCH department at Kerugoya County Referral Hospital and the operationalization of a fully-fledged maternity wing at South Ngariama Hospital.

The county has also incorporated modern MNCH units into the ongoing upgrades of Kianyaga and Kimbimbi hospitals, which are now 95 per cent complete.

The governor noted that sustained investment in maternal healthcare has contributed to a significant decline in maternal mortality, from 88 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2017 to 49 deaths per 100,000 live births. Neonatal mortality has also declined from 26 to 11 deaths per 1,000 live births.

She reiterated that the county remained committed to further reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths through improved infrastructure, skilled healthcare personnel, specialized care and efficient referral systems.

Waiguru noted that the collaboration between government and the private sector was critical in accelerating development and improving healthcare outcomes for residents, citing the near complete Mutithi Maternity Wing collaboration project.

On the other hand, Kiandieri and Mathia dispensaries, will offer maternal and child health services, including antenatal and postnatal care, immunization, family planning and child welfare clinics.

Residents will also access cancer screening, HIV and tuberculosis services, laboratory investigations and pharmaceutical services.

The dispensaries will relieve some residents from walking to as far as seven kilometers to access the nearest health facility.

The governor pointed out that expansion of primary healthcare facilities will reduce the burden on referral hospitals while strengthening preventive and promotive healthcare at the community level.

Residents hailed the new projects as a show of commitment by governor Waiguru to serve Kirinyaga people with Ngariama, Kiini and Kerugoya MCAs Daniel Kibinga, Geoffrey Murimi and Eric Muchina respectively commending her for fulfilling her promises and the long standing community aspirations.

The county previously operationalized several dispensaries and laboratories, including Kavote, Mucagara, South Ngariama, Matandara, Riakithiga, Kamwana, Kiamwathi, Kianjiru, Umoja, Kiaumbui, Joshua Mbai, Kiandai and Kiandagae.

Waiguru said the county was also strengthening its referral system through the upgrading of Kimbimbi and Kianyaga hospitals to Level Four facilities, with equipping ongoing.

To support the expanded infrastructure and ensure that new facilities are adequately staffed, Waiguru said has posted 116 new healthcare workers this financial year.