The Kenya Police Service Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat has officially launched the Quick Response Unit (QRU) and installed the first commandant of the unit which will be headquartered in Garissa.

Before its Gazettement in July this year, QRU which drew its officers from the regular general duty officers from the Kenya Police Service operated without a distinct, gazetted command structure in the National Police Service Standing Orders.

The unit will serve as a rapid deployment team to respond to emergencies, high-risk incidents and other situations requiring immediate police intervention. One of its first assignments might be to flush out criminals along the Garissa – Isiolo border where the recent intercommunity conflicts left 9 people dead.

Speaking in Garissa where he installed Samuel Mukusi, a commissioner of police as the first commandant of the tactical unit, DIG Lagat said that the operationalization was part of the broader reforms under the amended organisational structure aimed at modernising policing, improving coordination among specialised units and strengthening the Service’s capacity to respond to emerging security threats.

“We came to Garissa today to officially launch the Quick Response Unit (QRU), a unit that was recently given independence under gazette notice by the Inspector General of Police. It comes to supplement the security issues in Major parts of the country mainly in Garissa, Isiolo, Laikipia, Samburu and Mandera.

This is a specialized unit that is going to work alongside other police officers and security agencies curb criminal activities, especially terrorism by Al Shabab, violent conflicts between communities, robberies and other serious crimes that need specialized units of that nature,” Lagat said.

“This will improve security especially in the borders of Garissa and Isiolo where there has been an inter community conflict that saw some lives lost. This is also part of the reforms the National Police Service is carrying out every other time based on the security needs of this country,” he added.

At the same time, the DIG called on the local communities to work closely with the security agencies, share information and report suspicious activities so that crime could be completely dealt with for citizens to run their normal daily businesses without fear.