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Kiplagat and Kemunto won Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon warm-up race

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
4 Min Read
PHOTO CAPTION: L-R Karen Mumbi, Representative of the After Six Africa Project Team handing over a token to Millicent Kemunto, the winner of the 21km female race alongside Daniel Gatama, Marathon Convenor of the Parklands Sports Club, during the Parklands Run in collaboration with Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon. This race serves as a warm-up ahead of the 23rd edition of the Nairobi Marathon to be held on

Over 2,000 runners turned up at Parklands Sports Club on Sunday for a warm-up race ahead of the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, with Victor Kiplagat and Millicent Kemunto winning the 21km men’s and women’s races respectively.

Speaking after the race, Kiplagat said the victory had boosted their confidence ahead of next month’s marathon.

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“Winning today has given me confidence as I prepare for the main race next month. The competition was strong and I am happy with my performance. I will use this momentum as I work towards achieving an even better result at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon,” said Victor Kiplagat.

The strong turnout comes as preparations gather pace for the main marathon, which will be held on October 25 along the Southern Bypass, with Uhuru Gardens serving as the start and finish venue.

The 2026 race is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants and will feature seven categories, including the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km race, 21km wheelchair race, 5km Family Fun Run, CEO Challenge and Corporate Challenge.

A virtual run will also be held in Mombasa on October 18.

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The marathon has grown significantly since its launch in 2003, having attracted more than 345,000 participants over the years.

It has also earned the prestigious World Athletics Road Race Label, reflecting its compliance with international standards on areas including course measurement, timing, medical support, environmental responsibility and anti-doping.

PUBLIC “The turnout at Parklands is a strong indication of the enthusiasm building towards this year’s marathon.

Our focus is on giving runners a safe, inclusive and high-quality race experience while ensuring that the event continues to create a wider impact beyond the course,” Joyce Kibe, Standard Chartered’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing for Kenya & Africa.

This year’s marathon will also combine sport with environmental and community initiatives.

In partnership with Nairobi City County, organisers are targeting the planting of 50,000 tree seedlings across the county as part of the marathon’s sustainability agenda.

The event is also supporting the Standard Chartered Foundation’s work to expand opportunities for young people through initiatives focused on areas including financial education, entrepreneurship, mentorship and life skills.

The marathon has further strengthened its focus on participant welfare, with the 2026 edition featuring mobile medical units, hydration points, nutrition and electrolyte support, misting stations and professional pacing teams along the course.

The Parklands warm-up is the second in a series of build-up activities ahead of the October race.

Additional warm-up runs are scheduled at Friends of Karura, in conjunction with the Mombasa Satellite Run, providing runners with further chances to get ready ahead of the main event.

Organisers are encouraging those who have registered to make the most of the remaining weeks to perfect their training, as Nairobi gears up to host one of the largest single-day sporting events in the country.

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