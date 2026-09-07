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Ruto sends condolences to Tanzania’s President after husbands death

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has condoled with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

Ameir Hassan died Monday morning while receiving treatment.

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In his condolence message, President Ruto said that the Tanzanian Head of State lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kenya, the First Lady, my family and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to President Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania,” said President Ruto.

He added, “President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son.”

Ameir’s death was announced by Vice-president Deogratius Ndejembi who said he had been suffering from a heart condition.

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Ndejembi added that funeral arrangements are under way in Kizimkazi, a village on the country’s semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar.

Ameir was an agricultural academic who largely kept a low public profile. He became Tanzania’s first First Gentleman after President Samia took office in 2021.

In his announcement, Ndejembi said Ameir died at 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT) on Monday at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital.

The vice-president led tributes as he conveyed his condolences to Samia, as well as Ameir’s family and friends.

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