Ruto sends condolences to Tanzania’s President after husbands death

President William Ruto has condoled with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

Ameir Hassan died Monday morning while receiving treatment.

In his condolence message, President Ruto said that the Tanzanian Head of State lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kenya, the First Lady, my family and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to President Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania,” said President Ruto.

He added, “President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son.”

Ameir’s death was announced by Vice-president Deogratius Ndejembi who said he had been suffering from a heart condition.

Ndejembi added that funeral arrangements are under way in Kizimkazi, a village on the country’s semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar.

Ameir was an agricultural academic who largely kept a low public profile. He became Tanzania’s first First Gentleman after President Samia took office in 2021.

In his announcement, Ndejembi said Ameir died at 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT) on Monday at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital.

The vice-president led tributes as he conveyed his condolences to Samia, as well as Ameir’s family and friends.