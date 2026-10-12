Kipruto wins Chicago marathon on third attempt as Iten residents went frenzy

As the 34-year-old Amos Kipruto crossed the finish line to win the 48th Chicago Marathon in the USA on Sunday evening, there were big celebrations back home in Iten as residents, who were glued to their screens at the World Athletics Heritage Centre to watch the race, went into a frenzy.

Kipruto produced a dominant performance to register his 2nd major marathon victory in a personal best time of two hours, one minute, and 9 seconds, ahead of Ethiopian duo Tadese Bikila and Milkesa Mengesha, who clocked 2:02:56 and 2:03:46 to finish 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The 2022 London Marathon champion finished 3rd at the 2024 Chicago Marathon before improving to 2nd position in last year’s edition and couldn’t do better than claiming victory on Sunday.

Athletes, coaches, fans, and family members gathered at the Bank of Africa Chicago Marathon Viewerthon party to celebrate the outstanding performances of Kipruto, Sharon Lokedi, Brigid Kosgei, and other Kenyan athletes who took

on the world’s best.

The event, held at the Home of Champions, attracted about 500 athletics lovers who followed the race live at a viewing party organised by Bank of Africa Kenya under its Mwanariadha product.

Coaches’ chairman Richard Kanda said Iten had produced some of Kenya’s finest athletes and described Kipruto’s victory as a result that reflected the high expectations of Kenyans.

Kanda also reflected on the level of competition witnessed in Chicago, where elite athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, and other countries battled for honors in one of the world’s leading marathon races.

Bank of Africa Sales Manager Malenya Lusimba said the bank was committed to investing in athletics and supporting athletes to manage their earnings through the Mwanariadha account, which is tailored to meet their financial needs.

“We want to make sure they invest wisely. It’s important for us as a bank and as a country because they earn a lot and they can improve the economy of the country; many athletes have lost property because of borrowing from shylocks at very high interest rates. We are telling them to come to the bank; we will give them affordable loans and guide them on investment,” Lusimba stated.

In the women’s race, Kenyans Sharon Lokedi and Brigid Kosgei finished second and third, respectively, behind Ethiopia’s Feysa, who successfully defended her title in 2:13:33.



TOP RESULTS MEN’S MARATHON

1. Amos Kipruto KEN 2:01:09

2. Tadese Bikila ETH 2:02:56

3. Milkesa Mengesha ETH 2:03:46

4. Jacob Kiplimo UGA 2:04:18

5. Boki Diriba ETH 2:05:01

6. Daniel Mateiko KEN 2:05:01

7. Clayton Young USA 2:05:23

8. Charles Hicks USA 2:05:35

9. Akira Akasaki JPN 2:05:47

10. Vincent Mauri USA 2:06:45

TOP WOMEN’S MARATHON RESULTS

1. Hawi Feysa Gejia ETH 2:13:33

2. Sharon Lokedi KEN 2:14:07

3. Brigid Kosgei KEN 2:14:55

4. Mary Ngugi-Cooper KEN 2:17:23

5. Joan Kilimo KEN 2:18:39

6. Isobel Batt-Doyle AUS 2:20:38

7. Emma Grace Hurley USA 2:20:47

8. Degitu Azimeraw ETH 2:20:59

9. Magdalyne Masai KEN 2:21:11

10. Loice Chemnung KEN 2:21:18