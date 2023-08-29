Dan Mugambi wins first leg of Old Mutual golf circuit at Nyali

Dan Mugambi emerged as the overall winner of the first leg of the 2023 Old Mutual Golf circuit at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa.

Playing off handicap 25, Mugambi fired 48 Stableford points to clinch the coveted title.

The runners-up honors went to handicap 27 player Petronilla Kelee who shot 41 points in an action-packed event in North Coast.

Rafiq Daya playing off handicap 10 took home the third-place award on countback with 39 points. Daya was at it again with the best gross score of 78 also on countback. Handicap 31 Grace Kwambokah took home the guest award with a score of 40 points.

Congratulating the winners, Old Mutual EA Group CEO Arthur Oginga said the Old Mutual Golf circuits exemplify the group’s belief in enhancing customer relations that go beyond financial solutions.

“The old Mutual Golf circuits is more than just a series of tournaments; rather, it symbolizes our unwavering dedication to enriching customer experiences. By uniting both current and potential customers through the pursuit of shared passions, we get to understand their needs and respond with our Integrated Financial Services solutions. Besides, these occasions not only honour sporting prowess but also serve as a stage for our valued customers to connect, engage, and create lasting memories”. Said Oginga.

Besides the customers, Old Mutual Staff members also took part in the circuit with the Group Head of Marketing at Old Mutual Kenya Chris Pasha getting his mitts on the staff prize. Playing off handicap 11, Pasha fired 39 Stableford points to lay his hands on the top staff prize.

The best high handicapper prize went to handicap 29 Ethan Kinuthia on 46points while the best first and second nine trophies went to handicap 18 Khurram Bhutt and Divinah Ongaki on 21 and 20 respectively.

Following the successful inauguration of the Golf Circuits in Nyali, the group CEO Arthur Oginga said the series will traverse various clubs across the country where several golfers and customers will tee off and savour the opportunity to showcase their skills from the regions.

The next stop for the Old Mutual serials will be Karen County Club on 7th September. The CEO explained that dates for the rest of the rounds in the series will be announced at a later date.