22nd SOYA Awards Gala to be held on 20th March in Nairobi

The annual Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) Gala will be held on the 20th of March in Nairobi celebrating its 22nd anniversary since inception.

Announcing this year’s edition, SOYA coordinator Kaplich Barsito said they endeavoured to award the best and most deserving sports personalities despite the tough competition.

The award which was started by former National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Dr. Paul Tergat, is aimed at rewarding excelling sportsmen and women across all disciplines.

The award has grown from resilience since its inception, crowning both World and Olympic champions in the past 21 editions.

“Our panellists are ready, and we expect that at the end of it, they will give us the best of the best sportsmen and women who are most deserving in each category. This year’s gala will be held on the 20th of this month in Nairobi.” stated Kaplich

Among the categories for this year are Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for people living with disabilities, Sports Team of the Year for both men and women, Coach of the Year, School Team of the Year for boys and girls, and the Hall of Fame.

“The journey has been long for the award since its inception, and we will be celebrating our 22nd anniversary this year.”Kaplich added

Stiff competition is expected for all categories in this year’s selection following the outstanding performance of many sportsmen and women which climaxed with the World AthletICS Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Olympic Champions Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Beatrice Chebet were crowned the winners of the sportsman and Sportswoman of the year in last year’s Gala at the Kenyatta international convention centre KICC in Nairobi.