KMTC Homa Bay students shine at 2026 KMA Conference, invited to present in Zambia

Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students from Homa Bay Campus have taken centre stage at the 53rd Kenya Medical Association (KMA) Annual Scientific Conference in Naivasha after presenting an innovative, student-led digital solution in clinical training.

The innovation, dubbed MedHist, is an AI-powered clinical history-taking simulation platform developed by third-year Clinical Medicine students Angel Cephas and Ann Wangari.

The project was selected for presentation in the conference’s Early Innovators category following the submission of an abstract in response to a call from the KMA.

Presenting at the conference, Angel Cephas explained that the platform is designed to strengthen clinical training through guided practice. “MedHist helps students practise structured patient interviews in a safe and repeatable environment while receiving real-time feedback,” she said.

“Our goal was to strengthen clinical reasoning and communication before students interact with real patients,” she added.

The platform guides users through the history-taking process, assesses response quality, and provides corrective suggestions, helping to build confidence and consistency in clinical practice.

Ann Wangari, who co-developed the platform, noted that the innovation was informed by challenges experienced during training.

“Many students may face limited patient exposure and inconsistent clinical practice opportunities. This platform supports continuous learning and better prepares students for real clinical encounters,” she told conference participants.

The presentation received positive feedback from medical practitioners, with several expressing interest in adopting the platform within their institutions.

The innovation has also attracted regional attention, with the students invited to present MedHist to medical practitioners in Zambia.

Speaking during the conference, CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch commended the students for their creativity and commitment to advancing healthcare training.

He noted that the innovation provides a practical response to gaps in clinical exposure. Dr. Oluoch, who addressed delegates under the theme “Beyond Resilience: Building Smart, Connected and Inclusive Systems,” said the recognition of the students’ work at a national platform underscores KMTC’s growing role in health innovation and research.

Homa Bay Campus Principal, Florence Oloo, lauded the students for their achievement, noting that the project had earlier stood out during the Campus Science Week held between April 6 and 10, 2026. “This is one of the most outstanding innovations we have seen at the campus level. It reflects the creativity and potential of our students,” she said.

The weeklong KMA Annual Scientific Conference, which ends Friday, April 17, 2026, brings together healthcare professionals, educators, researchers, and policymakers to shape healthcare policy, practice, and professional standards in Kenya.