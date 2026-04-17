International NewsNEWS

Oil prices plunge as Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘open’ during ceasefire

BBC
By BBC
3 Min Read

Oil prices have plummeted after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz would be “completely open” to commercial ships for the remainder of the ceasefire.

The cost of a barrel of Brent crude fell to $88 dollars a barrel, having been above $98 earlier on Friday.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow strip of water linking the Gulf to the Arabian sea, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and liquified natural gas is typically transported.

“The passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Global markets also rallied on the announcement, with the major US stock indices rising in early trading. The S&P 500 rose by 0.8%, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were both up by more than 1%.

European shares also rose in reaction to the news. The Cac index in Paris and Dax in Frankfurt both climbed by more than 2%, while London’s FTSE 100 rose by around 0.5%.

Police encourages business collaboration to boost security
Thika-based journalist sues state for unlawful arrest, defamation
Inner Mongolia art theatre captivates Nairobi in cultural showcase
KURA temporarily closes roads in Nairobi, Kiambu counties

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively shut by Iran since the US and Israel launched military strikes in the country in late February.

Tankers have been unable to pass through, drastically reducing the amount of oil and gas available on global markets and causing prices to spike.

Before the conflict, Brent crude was trading at under $70 per barrel. It rose above $100 before reaching a peak of more than $119 per barrel in March.

Sharp rises in the price of oil have pushed up the price of petrol and diesel for drivers, as well as sparking concerns over the supply of jet fuel, leading to fears airlines will have to ground flights.

The closure of the key waterway has also cut off a major supply line of fertiliser, used by farmers, raising the prospect of higher food prices as a result of the conflict.

A third of the world’s key fertiliser chemicals pass through the Strait, and prices have risen steeply since the outbreak of war.

Iran’s decision to re-open the Strait of Hormuz followed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the move, writing on Truth Social: “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!”

But, in a follow up post, he said a naval blockade of Iran will remain “in full force and effect” until a permanent deal to end the US-Israel war with the country is agreed.

TIFA: 49pc of Kenyans feel country is headed in right direction
KBC editors appointed to various KEG Committees
HAPPENING NOW: Nairobi OCS Talam in court over death of Albert Ojwang
Kenya will lead charge in adopting ethical, inclusive, and innovation-driven AI – Mudavadi
Lucky escape as building come tumbling down in Mombasa
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KMTC Homa Bay students shine at 2026 KMA Conference, invited to present in Zambia
Next Article Wetangula warns governors of criminal sanctions over snubbing parliamentary committees
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Gov’t orders release of 188 motorbikes held for petty offences
Local News
Beam Global eyes Kenyan market with e-mobility solutions
Business Local Business
Wetangula warns governors of criminal sanctions over snubbing parliamentary committees
County News NEWS
KMTC Homa Bay students shine at 2026 KMA Conference, invited to present in Zambia
Technology Technology

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Ruto congratulates Trump in November 5th election victory

County NewsNEWS

Ruiru: Man arrested as police seize bhang worth Ksh 600,000

Local NewsNEWS

El-Nino preparedness: Counties, development partners to meet with National Gov’t

County News

ODPP strengthens prosecutorial capacity in fight against terrorism financing

Show More