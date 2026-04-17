Iran announces reopening of Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping

The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz allowing passage for commercial vessels during the ongoing Lebanon ceasefire period.

In a statement of X, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi noted that the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz was now open for the remaining period of the ceasefire.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire on coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran,” said Araghchi.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow strip of water linking the Gulf to the Arabian sea, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and liquified natural gas is typically transported.

According to BBC, the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer alongside French President Emmanuel Macron have welcomed the news of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

Starmer said the international leaders came together to promote a unified message that the strait must be opened without tolls and without restrictions adding that said it needs to be a long lasting and workable solution.

He called for shipping to resume as soon as conditions permit to manage the economic shock.

Additionally, he noted that France and the UK will lead an international mission to protect freedom of navigation “as soon as conditions allow, strictly peaceful and defensive”.

Adding that there will be a planning conference in London next week, with a dozen countries set to contribute assets to the mission noting that “our citizens need to see a return to peace and stability”.

On his part French President Emmanuel Macron began the news conference by setting out the “very severe consequences” the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has had “for the whole of the planet and the global economy”.

He said he welcomed recent announcements, including the ceasefire between Iran and the US, the recent ceasefire in Lebanon which he says “has to be fully observed” and the reopening of the strait.

“Diplomacy is taking us forward,” he said.

He noted that the group of countries who have met today demand “the full immediate and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by all parties”, the “restoration of free passage conditions that existed before the war”, and he noted that they oppose any attempts to privatise the strait and any type of toll system.

The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says it is in the “immediate interests” of the parties to increase efforts towards peace.

He says Germany supports the ongoing efforts to achieve “a quick diplomatic agreement” between the US and Iran and also hails the “historic opportunity” for Hezbollah and Israel to make efforts towards a lasting peace.

Merz repeats calls for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz fully in a way that is lasting, secure and “toll free”, and says despite the recent “good news” on this front, there must be no restrictions on its opening.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said opening the strait is a fundamental principle of international law, applicable also to “every other strait or shipping channel”.

She noted that ceasefires in Lebanon and Iran have “to be part and parcel of any serious process of negotiations to resolve the crisis in the middle east,” adding that it is “vital” for Iran to give up its “quest for nuclear weapons”.