Konza’s AI-powered contact centre solution unveiled at Siaya digital summit

Kenya’s leadership has reaffirmed its commitment to digital transformation following the launch of the Siaya Community Digital Hub within Siaya County’s Bondo town during the 2026 Digital Innovation and Job Creation Summit held in the lakeside County.

The summit, themed “Empowering Siaya’s Future: Digital Connectivity, Skills, Jobs, and Creative Economy for Sustainable Growth,” showcased innovative approaches to digital skills development, job creation, and the growth of Kenya’s creator economy, highlighting the government’s commitment to expanding digital connectivity, advancing youth skills development, creating jobs, and fostering the growth of Kenya’s creative economy.

President William Ruto who graced the summit emphasized that “Kenya’s digital future will be built in every county, in every ward, where young people are ready to innovate, create, and lead. Our responsibility as government is to ensure that communities everywhere have access to the infrastructure, the skills, and the smart devices they need to thrive in the digital economy. This is how we guarantee that no Kenyan is left behind in the transformation journey.”

The Siaya Community Digital Hub becomes the first in Kenya to establish a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) center, marking a milestone in Konza Technopolis Development Authority’s mission to drive digital transformation across counties.

Twenty youth have already been trained to use the AI-powered platform, enabling them to intelligently handle customer service cases across messaging, web, and phone channels. This BPO model is designed to serve both local businesses and international clients, creating jobs for young people while positioning Kenya as a competitive player in the global outsourcing industry.

Konza plans to replicate this model across other hubs nationwide, ensuring equitable access to digital opportunities. AI technology integrated into the platform supports agents by generating responses, logging interactions, analyzing case records, and maximizing productivity. This innovation strengthens Kenya’s digital economy while directly uplifting communities.

Speaking at the summit, William Kabogo, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring digital opportunities reach young people across Kenya.

In his keynote address, CS Kabogo reiterated: “Our Ministry remains firmly committed to expanding internet connectivity, equipping young people with practical digital skills, and ensuring access to affordable smart devices. These three pillars connectivity, skills, and access are the foundation of Kenya’s digital transformation. By working with partners such as Konza, Huawei, and community hubs, we are ensuring that every young person, regardless of location, can participate meaningfully in the digital economy.”

He emphasized that partnerships combining Konza’s Data Center capabilities with the infrastructure of Digital Hubs equipped with high-speed broadband and devices are directly creating jobs across the country.

As part of the summit, 100 youth were trained in practical digital skills, including networking, cabling, and ICT infrastructure management, under the globally recognized Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) program. These skills are critical for supporting Kenya’s Digital Superhighway, which continues to expand with over 100,000 km of fiber optic infrastructure.

CS Kabogo further noted: “Rolling out 100,000 km of fibre is creating jobs for our youth. The Siaya Community Digital Hub is exactly what the hubs are intended to be collaborative capacity building at the grassroots to prepare our youth for jobs building, managing, and maintaining infrastructure for the digital economy.”

John Okwiri, the Chief Executive Officer of Konza Technopolis Development Authority, highlighted the importance of hubs in nurturing digital talent and building a strong ecosystem.

“Digital hubs such as this one play a critical role in nurturing innovation and providing young people with access to infrastructure, mentorship, and collaborative spaces. They are part of a broader ecosystem, including initiatives like Konza Digital Media City, designed to empower creators, developers, and digital professionals with world-class opportunities,” he said.

Oliver Ogawa, one of the 20 beneficiaries trained in BPO skills shared: “Through the training, I gained practical skills in digital communication and customer support systems that can be applied in the BPO industry and other online work opportunities. These skills give us the confidence to compete for digital jobs and generate income from wherever we are.”

The Siaya Community Digital Hub is part of the government’s Jitume Digital Hubs programme, which aims to establish hubs across all 1,450 administrative wards in Kenya. To date, 290 hubs have been established nationwide, benefiting over 400,000 young people.

With over 75% of Kenya’s population under the age of 35, empowering youth with digital skills has become central to economic transformation. The Siaya Hub will serve as a collaborative space where youth can access connectivity, acquire practical skills, and explore opportunities in remote work, freelancing, digital content creation, and BPO.

The day-long summit ended with a strong call for continued collaboration between government, private sector partners, and communities to ensure digital transformation translates into tangible opportunities for young people across the country with President William Ruto cautioning the Kenyan youth against political exploitation, urging them to instead leverage the creative economy to eke a living.