KRA deploys 350 body-worn cameras to cut illicit trade

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has rolled out Body-Worn Cameras which has been deployed across all border point with the aim of eliminating illicit trade that continues to plague the country.

The authority has deployed 350 BWCs for customs agents which is expected to support evidence collection and enhance professionalism and transparency within customs operations.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga said the move is help secure the country’s border points as well as document interaction with the public as the authority seeks to reduce illicit trade.

“The deployment underscores Kenya’s commitment to safeguarding its borders while facilitating legitimate trade in an increasingly interconnected world. As the first tax administration in the region to operationalize Body Worn Cameras at this scale, KRA has set a new benchmark for innovation and accountability in customs enforcement,” said Wattanga during the launch at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

KRA customs will be required to wear the camera during passenger clearance at international airports, verification of goods at seaports and inland container depots, operations at One Stop Border Posts, as well as during surveillance, border patrols, and the rummaging of vessels, vehicles, and aircraft.

Additionally, the gadgets will also support multi-agency enforcement operations and monitoring of customs-controlled areas such as bonded facilities and export processing zones.

“In recent years, customs and border control officers have encountered organized smuggling networks and hostile situations during enforcement operations, with some cases proving difficult to conclude due to a lack of real-time photographic or video evidence. The new system addresses these gaps by enabling real-time recording, live streaming, and secure preservation of audio-visual evidence to support investigations and prosecutions,” said Dr. Lilian Nyawanda KRA Commissioner for Customs and Border Control.

The BWCs which are are equipped with real-time GPS positioning for location tracking will provide real-time recording of customs operation.

KRA say it has also established four data storage servers, integrated docking stations, and complementary docking systems with a Central Command Centre to manage and monitor footage, ensuring structured oversight, secure storage, and proper review mechanisms.