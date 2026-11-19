Chief Justice Martha Koome has launched three new instruments to strengthen court-annexed mediation in Kenya as the Judiciary marks ten years since the introduction of the alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

The Judiciary Mediation Action Plan, Mediation Service Charter and Mediation Case Digest are expected to strengthen service delivery, transparency and accountability while guiding the next phase of mediation in the country.

Koome said mediation has demonstrated its value in resolving disputes without the need for prolonged court proceedings, helping parties save time and costs while preserving relationships.

“A justice system must not only resolve disputes; it must also restore relationships, save resources and provide accessible, dignified and effective pathways to justice,” she said.

She noted that the approach benefits not only individuals but also families, communities, businesses and the wider economy by freeing up resources that would otherwise be spent on lengthy litigation.

The Chief Justice said the new instruments align with the Judiciary’s Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) framework, which seeks to make justice more accessible, efficient, inclusive and responsive to the needs of the public.

Koome called for stronger training, accreditation, mentorship and continuous professional development to improve the quality of mediation, while maintaining ethical standards and accountability.

She cautioned against restricting the profession to particular groups, saying its multidisciplinary nature must be preserved even as the Judiciary strengthens professional standards.

The Chief Justice also called for sustainable financing models involving the government, private sector, professional bodies and development partners to support mediation, particularly for indigent and vulnerable litigants.

She said the success of mediation should not be measured solely by the number of disputes settled, but also by compliance with agreements, user satisfaction, cost savings and whether parties consider the process fair and dignified.

Koome said the Judiciary will also prioritise quality assurance, protection of parties’ interests, effective screening of disputes and evidence-based monitoring to strengthen public confidence in the process.

She said the long-term ambition is to build a national culture that values dialogue and encourages negotiated solutions before conflicts escalate.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that the doorway opened through Court-Annexed Mediation ten years ago remains accessible, credible, sustainable and worthy of public trust,” she said.