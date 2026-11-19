President William Ruto has officially commissioned the completed Naitiri Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market in Tongaren Constituency and laid the foundation stone for the Bokoli ESP Market in Webuye West Constituency, Bungoma County, providing traders with modern facilities to conduct business, increase their earnings and support the growth of the local economy.

The market modernisation programme, implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development (SDHUD) in collaboration with County Governments, is designed to provide traders with affordable, clean, safe and organised trading spaces.

The initiative is part of the Government’s investment in economic infrastructure aimed at creating jobs, supporting small businesses and improving livelihoods across the country.

The newly commissioned Naitiri ESP Market, developed under a Ksh117.21 million contract, is fully complete and provides 200 modern trading stalls with additional space for 150 traders outside the main market building.

The facility has a cold room fitted with refrigeration facilities, a childcare room, an ICT hub, a social hall, a kitchen and food court, toilets, water storage and waste disposal facilities.

Speaking during the commissioning, President Ruto said the construction of modern markets remains a priority for his administration as part of efforts to strengthen businesses and create more economic opportunities at the grassroots.

“My government has made the construction of modern markets a priority because we want to support the millions of Kenyans who earn their living through trade. We want our traders to have proper places to work, with electricity, water, security and facilities to store their goods. By building these markets, we are creating an environment where small businesses can grow, young people can find opportunities and families can improve their livelihoods,” said President Ruto.

For traders in Naitiri, where frequent rainfall has traditionally disrupted business, the new market provides much-needed shelter, allowing them to continue trading even during heavy rains.

Previously, traders operating in open spaces were forced to close their businesses whenever it rained, losing customers and exposing their goods to damage.

The market also provides lighting and security, allowing traders to extend their working hours into the evening and safely leave their goods in the stalls overnight under the watch of security personnel.

The availability of refrigerators and cold storage facilities will help preserve perishable goods such as vegetables, fruits, meat and other fresh produce, reducing losses caused by spoilage.

Eliakim Khaoya, a trader at Naitiri Market, said the new facility will change how traders conduct their businesses, particularly during the rainy season.

“We used to suffer a lot whenever it rained because we had no shelter. We would close our businesses and go home, sometimes without selling anything,” said Khaoya.

Elizabeth Maandu, another trader, said the availability of lighting, security and cold storage facilities will make it easier for traders to operate for longer hours without worrying about the safety of their goods.

“Previously, we had to carry our goods home every evening because we had nowhere safe to leave them,” said Maandu.

The market also has a childcare room where traders with young children can have them cared for while conducting their businesses, while the ICT hub will provide access to digital services.

The improved sanitation, water supply and waste management facilities will create a cleaner and healthier working environment for both traders and customers.

In Webuye West Constituency, the President also laid the foundation stone for the Bokoli ESP Market, which is being developed under a Ksh144.78 million contract covering Bokoli and Misikhu markets.

Upon completion, Bokoli ESP Market will provide 200 modern trading stalls and space for an additional 150 traders outside the main building. The two-storey facility will have toilets, a cold room, an ICT hub, a social hall, a room for nursing mothers, a kitchen and food court, water storage and waste disposal facilities.

The market will provide traders with a permanent and organised space to conduct business throughout the week, protecting them from harsh weather conditions while improving access to customers. Lighting and security will support longer trading hours and safe storage of goods, while refrigeration facilities will help traders preserve fresh produce and reduce losses.

Construction of the Bokoli market is also expected to create employment opportunities for local workers, artisans, transporters and suppliers. Once operational, it will support businesses involved in food vending, retail trade, transportation and the supply of agricultural produce, creating additional sources of income for residents.

Together, the two markets will provide 400 modern trading stalls and accommodate an additional 300 external traders, strengthening business opportunities for farmers, women, young people and small-scale entrepreneurs across Bungoma County.

The developments are also expected to improve market access for farmers, increase demand for locally produced goods, attract more customers and strengthen business links between traders, transporters and suppliers. With permanent trading spaces, better storage and extended operating hours, traders will have greater opportunities to increase sales and grow their businesses.

The two markets form part of the Government’s wider programme to develop modern trading facilities across the country, providing communities with the infrastructure needed to support livelihoods, promote local trade and stimulate economic growth.