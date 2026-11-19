The government is accelerating needed interventions in the tea subsector to ensure higher earnings for farmers, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured.

Prof. Kindiki said the farmers’ welfare is being prioritized in order for them to reap more from their farms.

Speaking on Thursday when he inspected development projects in Belgut Constituency, Kericho County, the Second in Command assured farmers that the administration is streamlining the subsector for them to earn more from the crop.

“When President William Ruto visited this region recently, residents raised concerns regarding tea bonuses. The President has assured farmers that the government will provide 3.5 billion shillings to address the outstanding issues and ensure tea farmers receive better bonuses,” DP said.

Prof. Kindiki said the intervention, among others, is geared at improving the lives of farmers.

During the visit, the DP inspected ongoing works at Serurut-Belgut TTI-Kabianga Road and broke ground for the construction of a 1,040-bed capacity hostel for the Belgut Technical Training Institute.

The Road is part of the 740 kilometers of road prioritized for construction within Kericho County at a cost of 55 billion shillings.

Additionally, Prof. Kindiki said the County has benefitted from the intensive development programme being rolled out across the country.

On top of the road’s programme, the devolved unit has received 14 billion shillings for affordable houses, modern markets and accommodation facilities for various learning institutions.

Leaders accompanying the DP welcomed the allocation saying it will help in improving the lives of tea farmers in the area.

“We are grateful for the money that has been allocated to farmers. We know it will go a long way to uplift our farmers,” Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech assured the DP of support for standing firm behind President Ruto in the rolling out of development across the country.

“Since you assumed office, you have upheld the dignity of that office. Since you came into office, there has been no controversy surrounding the Office of the Deputy President. I want to assure you that you have earned our respect,” he said.

Other leaders present were Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei, MPs Justice Kemei (Sigowet-Soin), Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), MCAs among others.