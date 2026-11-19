Strengthening public awareness, promoting accountability and advancing evidence-based reporting are critical to reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths and accelerating the implementation of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan.

Speaking during the Editors’ Forum on Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, organised by the Kenya Editors Guild under the theme “Behind the Headlines: How Kenya’s Mothers and Babies Stay Healthy and Thrive,” Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga called for stronger collaboration between the Government and the media to improve maternal, newborn and child health outcomes.

The PS urged media houses to go beyond reporting maternal and newborn deaths and examine underlying systemic challenges, including referral delays, gaps in access to essential services and inadequate emergency obstetric care.

He noted that only 37 per cent of health facilities offering delivery services currently provide all seven basic emergency obstetric functions, underscoring the need for targeted investments and greater accountability.

Highlighting progress in health sector reforms, Dr Oluga noted that 33.7 million Kenyans have registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA), strengthening evidence-based planning, resource allocation and healthcare financing.

He also underscored the role of digital health in ensuring continuity of care and called on the media to promote SHA registration and acquisition of national identification documents.

Under the EWENE Acceleration Plan, the Government is investing in essential commodities, obstetric and neonatal equipment for 635 health facilities, simulation centres, skills laboratories and emergency obstetric care training, alongside the planned recruitment of 5,000 additional midwives.

The National Equipment Service Programme (NESP) is also addressing equipment gaps to enhance access to life-saving maternal and newborn healthcare services.

Dr Oluga further urged media houses to dedicate airtime to maternal and newborn health education, encouraging expectant mothers to seek antenatal care early, complete the recommended eight antenatal visits and attend postnatal follow-up appointments.

“You can have one minute every day on all your local radio stations and TV as part of your contribution. Every morning, one minute awareness. It will speak louder than the headlines,” he said.

The PS reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to providing timely and accurate information to support informed reporting, constructive scrutiny and accountability across the health sector.