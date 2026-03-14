KPC Foundation boosts healthcare with Ksh 6M outpatient block in Kericho

The KPC Foundation has commissioned a new Ksh 6 million outpatient block at Momoniat Health Centre in Kipkelion, Kericho County, in a move aimed at improving access to healthcare services and enhancing the quality of care for communities in the surrounding areas.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, KPC Foundation Manager Ms. Rachel Gathoni said the project reflects the Foundation’s commitment to strengthening community health systems and supporting the delivery of quality healthcare services.

“At KPC Foundation, we believe that access to quality healthcare is essential for thriving communities. This outpatient block will help improve service delivery, reduce congestion, and provide a more conducive environment for both patients and healthcare workers,” said Ms. Gathoni.

The event was attended by the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum, Hon. Opiyo Wandayi, who commended the Foundation for complementing government efforts to expand access to healthcare.

“Partnerships between government and corporate institutions are key in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring communities have access to essential services. Initiatives such as this demonstrate the important role the private sector can play in supporting national development priorities,” said Hon. Wandayi.

Momoniat Health Centre, which has been operational since 1995, currently operates as a Level three facility, serving approximately 3,000 outpatients and handling about 50 deliveries every month.

The Kericho County Government has earmarked the facility for upgrade to a Level Four hospital, which would significantly expand healthcare services in the area. However, the planned upgrade will require additional land, prompting the area Member of Parliament to call for public participation and community support to facilitate the donation of land to enable the expansion.

The commissioning of the outpatient block is expected to improve patient flow and enhance the quality of services offered at the facility.