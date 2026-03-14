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Over 1,000 students gather in Nakuru for faith and leadership rally

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
SDA Church Elder Dr. Jeremiah Rogito

More than 1,000 students from secondary schools across the Central Rift Valley region have gathered at Kirobon Boys High School in Nakuru County for the Annual Schools Rally 2026 organised by the Central Rift Valley Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Held under the theme “Truth in a World of Noise,” the event brought together students, teachers, church leaders and youth mentors for mentorship, spiritual reflection and discussions on leadership and values.

Organisers said the rally was meant to help young people navigate an increasingly complex social environment shaped by strong opinions, social media narratives and competing influences that can easily distract or confuse students.

Speakers at the gathering urged learners to remain grounded in faith, develop strong character and think critically when confronted with misinformation or divisive conversations.

Dr Jeremiah Rogito, one of the keynote speakers, told the students that protecting their mindset and values was essential in a world filled with competing voices.

“Young people need to guard their minds carefully because their thinking shapes their future. In moments when society feels noisy and confusing, truth, discipline and faith become the anchors that help us stand firm,” he said.

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Pastor Safeli Mlenga encouraged students to build their lives on strong spiritual foundations rather than reacting to every controversy around them.

“Faith and character are the pillars that help young people remain steady even when the environment around them seems uncertain or full of conflicting voices,” he said.

Central Rift Valley Conference President Pastor Peter Mwati said the church had a responsibility to guide young people toward unity and positive leadership.

“Young people have the opportunity to rise above division and become examples of truth, respect and moral leadership in society,” he said.

Pastor Dr Robert Tinega challenged the students to translate faith into action through discipline, service and integrity.

“True leadership begins with integrity, service and a commitment to live out one’s values every day,” he said.

Students also took part in mentorship sessions and discussions on mental well-being, peer pressure, social media influence and the importance of maintaining a strong moral compass.

Church leaders said the annual rally remains one of the largest youth gatherings in the Central Rift Valley region, providing a platform for students to strengthen their faith, reflect on their purpose and build resilience for the challenges of modern society.

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