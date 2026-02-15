DP seat not up for negotiation, Kindiki asserts

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has declared that the deputy presidency is not available for negotiation, vehemently dismissing growing political speculation that the post could be reserved for another candidate in the event of a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday in Central Imenti, Meru County, Kindiki expressed his unwavering commitment to his role as second in command, supporting President William Ruto in fulfilling his promises to Kenyans and securing a second term. He reiterated that he is neither stepping aside nor entertaining negotiations regarding the office he currently occupies.

“I am the Deputy President. This seat is going nowhere and when we are done with the second term we will progress ahead in search for higher office,” he stated.

His remarks come amid increasing pressure from a faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) demanding the deputy president’s position should they formalize a coalition arrangement with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kindiki stated he will not engage in what he described as premature political maneuvering, reiterating that effective leadership requires a strategic balance between governance and politics.

“As a veteran politician, we know when to talk, when to do politics and when to work for the people. It will not be engaging in idle talk every day because we have a lot to do for the people,” he noted.

Currently, he said he will concentrate on development and the completion of ongoing projects to improve the lives of citizens.

“It is about what you have done for the people because at the end it will be what you delivered to them,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki cited several ongoing projects in Meru County, which are expected to be completed before the next elections.

At the same time, Kindiki said key economic policies implemented by the government are yielding positive results, citing reduced fuel prices and other macroeconomic indicators that demonstrate the country’s economic health.

“The petrol prices have come down by 4 shillings. The prices have been reducing since 2022 because of the interventions by the President,” he indicated.