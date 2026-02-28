Harambee Starlets jet off to Ivory Coast for WAFCON preparation

The National Women’s Soccer team-Harambee Starlets, left the country for Ivory Coast in the wee hours of Saturday, where they are set to play two friendlies in preparation

for the African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to be staged in Morocco next month.

The Starlets are scheduled to face off against Benin next Monday, 2nd March, in their first build-up match at the Olympic Stadium Alassane Ouattara, in Abidjan before taking

on the hosts two days later at the same venue.

Kenya will then travel to Miramas in Marseille, France, for two weeks of residential training before landing in Morocco on 15th March in readiness for WAFCON.

The Beldine Odemba charges, who are making their 2nd appearance at the continental tournament, will open their WAFCON campaigns against hosts Morocco in Group A on 17th March.

Starlets will then face Senegal and Algeria in their other two Group A fixtures.