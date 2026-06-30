AthleticsSports

Athletics: Faith Kipyegon set to headline women’s mile return at 2026 Prefontaine Classic

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

World record holder Faith Kipyegon will headline a historic women’s mile at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic, as the event makes its long-awaited return to the Diamond League meet for the first time since 1993. The two-day meeting takes place July 3-4 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, with the women’s mile scheduled as a Diamond Discipline on Saturday, July 4.

The race marks a significant milestone for the storied meet, with organisers reintroducing the distance after more than three decades off the program. The current Hayward Field mile record of 4:21.25 has stood since 1988, when it was set by American legend Mary Decker, but few expect it to survive Kipyegon’s visit.

The Kenyan superstar already holds the world mile record of 4:07.64, set at the 2023 Monaco Diamond League, and remains the only woman in history to simultaneously hold world records in the 1500m, mile, and 5000m. She came agonisingly close to breaking the four-minute barrier at an unofficial Nike event in June 2025, clocking 4:06.42, a time faster than her own world record but not eligible for ratification.

For Kipyegon, the appearance carries added significance given her history at the venue. It was at Hayward Field in 2025 that she shattered the women’s 1500m world record with a time of 3:48.68, one of several standout performances she has produced on the track. Three of her ten fastest career performances have come at the venue, where she has remained unbeaten for a decade across ten previous appearances.

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A three-time Olympic 1500m champion and five-time world champion, Kipyegon boasts 29 career Diamond League victories across six distances. Her return to Eugene for an 11th Pre Classic appearance, this time with a shot at history in the mile, sets up one of the most anticipated races of the 2026 track and field season.

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