The countdown to 2027 AFCON begins as Raila Odinga International Stadium nears completion

With exactly one year to the 2027 Africa Cup Of Nations finals which will be staged in East Africa for the first time, co-hosted by Kenya,Uganda nd Tanzania,the race to finish the infrastructure that will play a pivotal role during the month long tournament is gathering momentum.

Kenya has built a marquee facility for the showpiece, The Raila Odinga International Stadium whose completion is expected to be in due time. Interior and National Coordination Permanent Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo confirming that the facility is on course as Kenya readies itself for the tourney.

The newly renamed Raila Odinga International Stadium is now practically complete, with less than 10% of work remaining before full handover.The 60,000-seat arena will become the largest stadium in Kenya, providing a venue capable of hosting world-class events and attracting international attention.

Internal finishes are nearing completion, with installed public address systems, screens and floodlights bringing the arena closer to operational readiness. Construction crews are making rapid progress on the playing surface, preparing the pitch with state-of-the-art systems for international standards.

The government has prioritized meeting all required benchmarks. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) issued demands to Kenya that include validation of spectator movement plans, proper zoning of teams and officials, confirmation of Venue Operational Centre, and coordination of critical systems, including lighting, backup power, and safety infrastructure. Officials confirm these requirements, including lights and public address systems, are already installed as required by CAF.

The project began in early 2024 and is about 80 percent complete, with handover scheduled for the end of July 2026. The stadium will be renamed Raila Odinga International Stadium once completed, in honour of the late former Prime Minister.

Beyond the sporting facility, there will be supporting infrastructures, including a shopping mall and hotel, positioning the project as a complete sports and commercial ecosystem.