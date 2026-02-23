Concerns over Spain’s capacity to host 2030 FIFA World Cup final

The rising cases of police mishandling fans during football matches inside and outside stadiums in Spain cast doubts on readiness and ability of the country as it prepares to co host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Several fans were mishandled and beaten up and injured by police in some matches, the latest incident being a La Liga match pitting Real Madrid and Osasuna last weekend.

Reports from Spain indicate that more than ten people were injured in the clashes, with the number of those detained also exceeding ten after Osasuna’s dramatic 2-1 win over Madrid.

With Spain co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco, these incidents raise doubts about its ability to host the World Cup final due to security lapses.

Such security lapses and police brutality on fans could have led to a big debate globally if they happened in Africa.

This calls for urgent action from FIFA on making the right and safe choice for the 2030 World Cup final.

Morocco still stands better placed to win the right to stage the 2030 World Cup final, especially after staging a magnificent 35th African Cup of Nations.