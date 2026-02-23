FootballSports

Concerns over Spain’s capacity to host 2030 FIFA World Cup final

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The rising cases of police mishandling fans during football matches inside and outside stadiums  in Spain cast doubts on readiness and ability of the country as it prepares to co host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Several fans were mishandled and beaten up and injured by police in some matches, the latest incident being a La Liga match pitting Real Madrid and Osasuna last weekend.

Reports from Spain indicate that more than ten people were injured in the clashes, with the number of those detained also exceeding ten after Osasuna’s dramatic 2-1 win over Madrid.

With Spain co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco, these incidents raise doubts about its ability to host the World Cup final due to security lapses.

Such security lapses and police brutality on fans could have led to a big debate globally if they happened in Africa.

This calls for urgent action from FIFA on making the right and safe choice for the 2030 World Cup final.

Adel Balala crowned champion of the Ruiru Open Championship
Changes in Kenya’s squad set to face Uganda,match to be shown live on kbc Channel1
On form Cheche Ababu eager to go the extra mile in circuit racing
Harambee Starlets edge out Gambia in 2026 AWCON qualifier

Morocco still stands better placed to win the right to stage the 2030 World Cup final, especially after staging a magnificent 35th African Cup of Nations.

Kenya Pipeline beat APR to maintain perfect start
England stunned at home ,Belgium draw in Italy as UEFA Nations League returns
Sweden stun holders USA to reach quarters
Government takes over construction and completion of Isiolo Stadium
No underdog, any team, including TZ, can win AFCON 2023 – Namwamba
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ksh6B spent to fight drought in 23 ASAL Counties
Next Article Absa bank awards Kibugu Ksh 2 million for brilliant performance at MKO
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya secures Ksh 65.7B from AfDB
Business Local Business
Rabat Public Prosecutor’s office denies claims of delay in the Senegalese football fans’ case
AFCON 2025 Football
Jacob Kiplimo to headline Lisbon Half Marathon
Athletics Sports
Absa bank awards Kibugu Ksh 2 million for brilliant performance at MKO
Golf Sports

You May also Like

GolfMore

Teenager Cherono Wins NCBA Golf Series at Royal as Muigua Dethrones Karanga in Malindi

FootballSports

Collaboration for media and influencers is key in delivering the best 2025 AFCON finals

FootballSports

Is McCarthy the man to turn around Harambeee Stars fortunes?

RallySports

Motorcross: Uganda holds off Kenya to retain FIA CAC MX Title

Show More