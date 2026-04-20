Kenya Pipeline and KCB storm Africa Women’s Volleyball club championship Semis

It will be an all Kenyan affair in the first semi final of the ongoing Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship after both sides clinched their slots in the last four following their respective quarter final victories in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya Pipeline, bidding for their first championship since 2005 stayed on course after defeating their fellow Kenyan outfit DCI 3-1.

KPC delivered a commanding performance, taking control of the first set 25-17 before winning the second set 25-12 but lost the third set 21-25 setting the stage for a thrilling finish in the fourth set.

With the semi final ticket at stake KPC dug deep,demonstrating their experience to defeat debutants DCI 25-16 and seal their place in the last four where they will square it off with KCB on Tuesday April 21st serving off at 2pm East African time.

Kenya Pipeline head coach Geofrey Omondi was ecstatic after the win expressing his optimism of clinching the trophy.

‘’I am happy with the semi final win.It was a tough one but we managed, the same way we are planning to manage the semi final duel against KCB so that we qualify for the finals. We want to bring back home this trophy this time round.To our fans continue supporting us and we will not disappoint you’’Omondi remarked after the encounter

Meanwhile 2022 Champions KCB moved a step closer to reclaiming their title after outwitting Cameroon’s Mayo Kani Evolution in three straight sets to set a date with their domestic rivals Kenya Pipeline.

A dominant KCB won the first set 25-15 and clinched the second 25-18.Despite resistance from Mayo Kani in the third set KCB inspired by the enterprising and talented prodigy outside hitter Marlyne Terry,middle blockers Mildred Cherop, captain Mercy Moim and Juliana Namutira sealed the win with an emphatic 25-21 third set win.

‘’After playing high balls I resorted to fast balls that worked for us very well because we were able to evade the blocks from Mayo Kani.They had good blocks and we cannot underrate any team from Cameroon they are good, their defence on the net was very good but we managed to beat them’’ KCB head coach Japhet Munala remarked adding ‘’ Kenya Pipeline is a good team we have to strengthen our services as well as our net defence because they are very fast,so our net and back court defence has to be very good’’.

Captain Mercy Moim praised the squads ability to serve superbly.’’Every department worked well,we worked well on our services we did not serve easy balls to give them an advantage,the blocks was also tight. We trust ourselves that we can defeat Pipeline,though we have not met this year in any competition we are going to prepare adequately ahead of the semi final on Tuesday’’.