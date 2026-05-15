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Leaders call for calm along Wajir, Marsabit border

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Political leaders along bordering counties of Wajir and Marsabit have been urged to maintain peace as they address boundary concerns.

Action for Sustainable Change (AFOSC) Kenya urged concerned parties to explore dispute resolution mechanism in addressing the underlying issues.

“We are deeply concerned that inflammatory remarks and public confrontations may heighten tensions, undermine peaceful coexistence and negatively affect communities that have lived together for generations,” said the organisation.

AFOSC-Kenya said differences emerging from administrative boundaries should be handled through, constitutional, legal and consultative process to ensure harmony among communities.

The organisation urged the parties to safeguard peace in Northern Kenya which has been built over time through inter-community cooperation.

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