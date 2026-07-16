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Lebanese firm to offer engineering consultancy for Ksh155B JKIA upgrade

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

The government has appointed Dar Al-Handasah Consultants to oversee the works on the Ksh 155 billion upgrade of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This comes barely a month after awarding the contract for the JKIA Modernisation Project to China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) by the Ministry of Transport through the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Dar Al-Handasah Consultants which has signed the Engineer-Consultant Contract is expected to undertake design review, project management, contract administration, and construction supervision for the proposed design, development, and modernisation of JKIA according to Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

“This marks the beginning of a critical implementation phase as we accelerate the delivery of a modern JKIA that will strengthen Kenya’s position as Africa’s premier aviation gateway and regional air cargo hub. Beyond enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency, this investment will boost trade, tourism, connectivity, and create new opportunities for economic growth and job creation,” said Chirchir via his official X handle.

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Chirchir said the firm brigs expertise which will be instrumental in delivering a modern, efficient, safe, and sustainable airport that meets global standards.

The upgrade of the regional aviation hub will entail upgrade and expansion of existing terminal buildings, rehabilitation of existing airfield, construction of new greenfield terminal facilities and airfield infrastructure.

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Other works include aircraft aprons, taxiways, utility works, access roads, aviation systems, operational support facilities and all associated infrastructure which will make the aerodrome competitive.

The project upon completion is expected to increase JKIA’s annually passenger capacity from 7.5 million currently to at least 22 million with the green field terminal alone handling 10 million passenger per year.

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