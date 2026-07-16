FootballSports

CS Wandayi boosts Migori Youth FC with Ksh 2 million ahead of top-flight season

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has donated Ksh 2 million to Migori Youth FC as the newly promoted club prepares for its maiden season in the FKF Premier League.

 

The donation comes as Migori Youth FC ramps up preparations for the 2026/27 top-flight campaign, having secured automatic promotion after being crowned National Super League (NSL) champions in May. The club, based in Awendo, becomes the latest side to break into Kenya’s top tier alongside established names such as Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Wandayi’s contribution follows a high-profile State House reception hosted by President William Ruto, during which the Head of State handed the club a 51-seater team bus and pledged a Ksh 10 million cash prize in recognition of their historic promotion. Club patron Mark Nyamita and chairman Aziz used the occasion to appeal for wider financial backing, citing the heavy costs of competing in the Premier League.

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Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko, who has been closely involved in the club’s rise, has previously highlighted the county’s sporting pedigree, noting that one of Kenya’s Olympic medalists hails from the region.

The club has already begun strengthening its technical setup for the step up in competition, re-appointing head coach Salim Babu to lead preparations for what is expected to be a demanding debut season.

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With the financial demands of top-flight football weighing on newly promoted sides, Wandayi’s donation adds to a growing wave of political and corporate support for Migori Youth FC as it prepares to compete against Kenya’s traditional football powerhouses for the first time in the club’s history.

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