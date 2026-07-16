Agriculture

NWHSA, county government, investor join forces on lucerne farming project

Partners say initiative will combine water infrastructure development with commercial fodder production.

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
3 Min Read
From left: Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana, NWHSA Chairperson Dr. Jane Mwikali, Stella Mundi Properties Ltd Representative Father Allan Ndung'u and NWHSA Chief Executive Officer Eng. Julius Mugun posing for a photo at the NWHSA office in Nairobi after inking the Lucerne Project deal

The National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA), the Tana River County Government and Stella Mundi Properties Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly implement a climate-smart lucerne farming project in Tana River County.

The agreement outlines collaboration on water infrastructure development, irrigation and commercial fodder production, with the partners saying the project is intended to strengthen water resource management, support climate resilience and improve agricultural productivity.

Under the partnership, the three institutions will work to develop water infrastructure capable of supporting year-round irrigation and large-scale lucerne cultivation. The project will also incorporate environmental and social safeguards while seeking to attract private investment and create employment opportunities.

The partners said the initiative combines the technical expertise of the national government, support from the county government and private sector investment to advance sustainable water resource development and climate-smart agriculture.

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Speaking during the signing ceremony, NWHSA Chief Executive Officer Eng. Julius Mugun said the partnership represents an important step in expanding water infrastructure to support agriculture and economic activities in the county.

“Investments in water infrastructure go beyond physical development by creating opportunities for communities to engage in agriculture and other income-generating activities,” he said.

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Mugun added that the collaboration reflects the country’s broader efforts to accelerate socio-economic development.

“This collaboration is a step towards propelling Kenya towards the Singaporean dream of becoming a first world country,” Mugun said.

NWHSA Board Chairperson Dr. Jane Mwikali Makau said the partnership is expected to support agricultural production and create employment opportunities in Tana River County.

She expressed optimism that similar collaborations would strengthen investment in sustainable water resource development.

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana said the county government would work with NWHSA and Stella Mundi Properties to implement the project, noting that it has the potential to support commercial fodder farming, improve agricultural productivity and raise household incomes.

Father Allan Ndung’u, representing Stella Mundi Properties Ltd, said lucerne fodder continues to attract demand in export markets, particularly in the Middle East, adding that the project could create new market opportunities for farmers in the county.

The partners said the project is expected to demonstrate how collaboration between government agencies and the private sector can support sustainable water management, climate-resilient agriculture and rural economic development.

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