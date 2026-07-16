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UDA’s Samuel Muchina confident of victory in Ol Kalou by-election

Muchina says he is ready to accept the outcome as he expresses confidence of winning the parliamentary seat.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
UDA candidate Samuel Muchina casts his vote at Huruma Primary School.

UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah has expressed confidence in winning the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Speaking after casting his ballot at Huruma Primary School, Muchina said he is prepared to accept the outcome of Thursday’s poll.

He commended the voter turnout witnessed across the constituency, saying it is a testament to residents’ commitment to exercising their democratic right.

“I am ready for the outcome. I know I am winning, but I am prepared to accept whatever the people of Ol Kalou decide at the ballot. The will of the people is what we will follow,” he said.

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Muchina urged eligible constituents who had not yet voted to turn out before the close of polling at 5:00 p.m.

“We have had three months to campaign and have done our best. The people of Ol Kalou have listened to us. I encourage residents of Ol Kalou Constituency to come out in large numbers and elect a Member of Parliament who will serve them for the next one year,” he said.

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Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha, who spoke shortly after voting at Ol Kalou Comprehensive School, noted that the exercise had been peaceful and urged residents to remain calm after casting their ballots.

Badilisha appealed to residents to leave polling stations once voting closes at 5:00PM to allow election officials to tally the results without disruption.

The Ol Kalou by-election was occasioned by the death of area MP David Kiaraho in March this year.

The race has attracted several candidates, with Muchina facing competition from Sammy Kamau Ngotho of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) and Jubilee Party’s Wilson Kigwa, among others.

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