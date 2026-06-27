Lemayan successfully defends Lewa Marathon title, as Simiyu wins women’s race

Samson Lemayan successfully defended his title during the 26th edition of the annual Safari Lewa Marathon, held on Saturday at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Isiolo County.

Lemayan, a ranger at Samburu National Reserve, clocked 2:27:04 to defend his last year’s title ahead of Victor Miano and Nehemiah Kimaru, who posted times of 2:28:08 and 2:32:38, respectively.

“This is my third year participating in this race and my second time winning it. I have been preparing for this race since last year, and I am happy to have successfully defended my title. This marathon is more challenging than many other races because of its tough terrain, so winning here means a lot to me as I continue preparing for upcoming races,” said Lemayan.



In the women’s 42km race, 32-year-old Kenya Wildlife Service officer Lydia Simiyu, from Kitale in Trans Nzoia County, claimed victory after clocking 2:50:39.

Lydia Nyansikera finished second in 2:56:41, while Gladys Otero came third in 3:07:40.



“This is my first time participating in the Lewa Safari Marathon, and winning it is a major milestone in my athletics career. It is one of the races I have always wanted to compete in because of its impact on conservation and the surrounding communities, as well as its reputation as one of the toughest marathon courses.” said Simiyu.



Michael Kamau and Mercy Nelima won the 21km races after cutting the tape in 1:06:36 and 1:19:02, respectively.

Justine Lelintan and Doreen Kendi secured second place with times of 1:07:59 and 1:23:09, respectively. Meanwhile, Simon Saidimu and Caroline Waithira took third, finishing in 1:08:30 and 1:26:12.

The Executive 10km category was won by Wilson Moyer and Jessica Baillie in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.



Michael Joseph, a trustee of the M-PESA Foundation, expressed gratitude for the marathon’s 26 years of support, highlighting the foundation’s dedication to making a significant impact in communities beyond wildlife conservation.

“Twenty-six years of supporting this marathon reflect our long-standing commitment to creating meaningful and lasting impact in communities, extending far beyond wildlife conservation. I would like to thank our fellow sponsors, partners, participants and everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s event. We remain committed to supporting this noble cause and ensuring it continues to deliver even greater impact in the years ahead,” said Michael Joseph, M-PESA Foundation Trustee.

This year’s marathon attracted more than 1,400 participants from Kenya and around the world.

“Today, we celebrate not only the achievements of those who crossed the finish line, but also the lasting impact this event continues to make through conservation, education, healthcare and sustainable livelihoods. Experiencing my first Lewa Safari Marathon as CEO has been both inspiring and humbling. Together, we are helping secure a future where wildlife, its habitats and neighbouring communities can thrive side by side for generations to come.” Said Rob Macaire, CEO, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.