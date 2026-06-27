BadmintonSports

Lemayan successfully defends Lewa Marathon title, as Simiyu wins women’s race

This year’s marathon attracted more than 1,400 participants from Kenya and around the world.

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
4 Min Read

Samson Lemayan successfully defended his title during the 26th edition of the annual Safari Lewa Marathon, held on Saturday at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Isiolo County.

Lemayan, a ranger at Samburu National Reserve, clocked 2:27:04 to defend his last year’s title ahead of Victor Miano and Nehemiah Kimaru, who posted times of 2:28:08 and 2:32:38, respectively.

“This is my third year participating in this race and my second time winning it. I have been preparing for this race since last year, and I am happy to have successfully defended my title. This marathon is more challenging than many other races because of its tough terrain, so winning here means a lot to me as I continue preparing for upcoming races,” said Lemayan.

In the women’s 42km race, 32-year-old Kenya Wildlife Service officer Lydia Simiyu, from Kitale in Trans Nzoia County, claimed victory after clocking 2:50:39.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Lydia Nyansikera finished second in 2:56:41, while Gladys Otero came third in 3:07:40.
 
“This is my first time participating in the Lewa Safari Marathon, and winning it is a major milestone in my athletics career. It is one of the races I have always wanted to compete in because of its impact on conservation and the surrounding communities, as well as its reputation as one of the toughest marathon courses.” said Simiyu.
 
Michael Kamau and Mercy Nelima won the 21km races after cutting the tape  in 1:06:36 and 1:19:02, respectively.

Justine Lelintan and Doreen Kendi secured second place with times of 1:07:59 and 1:23:09, respectively. Meanwhile, Simon Saidimu and Caroline Waithira took third, finishing in 1:08:30 and 1:26:12.

Gabon striker Boupendza dies after 11th floor fall in China
NOCK leadership meets NIKE’s representative in Kenya,commits to strengthen partnership
Expectant Malkia Strikers arrive in Philippines ahead of FIVB Challenger Cup
Kenya overcomes DRC in CHAN opener at Kasarani

The Executive 10km category was won by Wilson Moyer and Jessica Baillie in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

Michael Joseph, a trustee of the M-PESA Foundation, expressed gratitude for the marathon’s 26 years of support, highlighting the foundation’s dedication to making a significant impact in communities beyond wildlife conservation.

“Twenty-six years of supporting this marathon reflect our long-standing commitment to creating meaningful and lasting impact in communities, extending far beyond wildlife conservation. I would like to thank our fellow sponsors, partners, participants and everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s event. We remain committed to supporting this noble cause and ensuring it continues to deliver even greater impact in the years ahead,” said Michael Joseph, M-PESA Foundation Trustee.

This year’s marathon attracted more than 1,400 participants from Kenya and around the world.

“Today, we celebrate not only the achievements of those who crossed the finish line, but also the lasting impact this event continues to make through conservation, education, healthcare and sustainable livelihoods. Experiencing my first Lewa Safari Marathon as CEO has been both inspiring and humbling. Together, we are helping secure a future where wildlife, its habitats and neighbouring communities can thrive side by side for generations to come.” Said Rob Macaire, CEO, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

Girona top La Liga after famous win against Barcelona
Sudan thumps Nigeria 4-0 to send them crashing out of CHAN
Cherotich strikes 3000msc gold with championship record, ending Kenya’s 6-year wait
Legendary All Black coach ‘Grizz’ Wyllie dies at 80
Cherono wins junior national cross-country title
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kirinyaga nears Ksh.1B Own Source Revenue milestone after 44pc growth
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kirinyaga nears Ksh.1B Own Source Revenue milestone after 44pc growth
County News More
World MSME Day: Ruto urges banks to lend more
Local News NEWS
Unity among leaders is key to unity and development-PS Omollo
Local News NEWS
Kenya secures Ksh7.8B in cooperation support from Germany
Local Business Local News

You May also Like

RugbySports

Kenya Cup: Sikutwa Shines as KCB RFC tightens grip on  top spot  

FootballSports

FKF-WPL: Ulinzi Starlets goes second after win against Kibera Soccer

RallySports

Singapore Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in opening practice

Sports

KEMRI inks deal with Kings College to set up Anti-Doping Lab

Show More