AthleticsSports

Lemotit duo Cherotich Rono and Chepng’eno Mageso eye global title in USA

Kenya's last gold in the 3000m was won by Betty Chelangat during the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali,Colombia.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read

Lemotit Athletics Club duo Faith Cherotich Rono and Mercy Chepng’eno Mageso, face a challenging task as they attempt to reclaim the 3000m title at this year’s World Athletics Under-20 Championships, scheduled for next month in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Chepngeno said having competed in previous championships has shaped her well for the upcoming task.

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At just 18 years old, Chepng’eno has already made a mark by representing her country.

“I was running 400m when I joined Lemotit camp but my coach advised me to focus on 3000m since my speed was high.Thats how i found myself running 3000m
as well as 3000m steeplechase,”said Chepng’eno

The form four student at Saramek High School dreams of running like her mentor Faith Kipyegon “Am running to change my family fortunes and I pray that I return with a good medal.”stated Chepng’eno

Cherotich, representing the country for the first time, won the national trials by clocking 8 minutes and 58.22, seconds two months ago, with her partner Chepngeno finishing second
in 8 minutes and 59 seconds.

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Chepng’eno secured a bronze medal in the 2000m steeplechase in the under-18 category at last year’s Africa Junior Championship.

Despite making her first outing with team Kenya Cherotich is hopeful of a better performance.

“Am hoping to come back with something good from USA, and I really appreciate my coach Paul Kimei,for supporting us and mentoring us .”Cherotich said

LR-Mercy Chepngeno
Mageso and Faith cherotich Rono (Kenyas 3000m) representatives at the World Athletics U 20 Championships in USA.

Following this, she placed 8th at the World Cross Country Championship in Tallahassee, USA, in January, and achieved another 8th place finish at the African Senior Athletics Championship in Accra, Ghana, this year.

Kenya’s last gold in the 3000m was won by Betty Chelangat, during the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali,Colombia.

Kenya has fielded 12 boys and 11 girls for the 21st global championships set to take place in the USA between the 5th and 9th of next month.

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