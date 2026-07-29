Kenya, China deepen film partnership through AI, creative collaboration

Kenya and China have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cultural ties and expanding cooperation in the film industry through artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies and creative partnerships.

The commitment was made during the launch of The Bond Season Six in Nairobi, a showcase of premium Chinese film and television productions by China Media Group (CMG) Africa aimed at strengthening people-to-people connections between Kenya and China.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said China is keen to work with Kenya in harnessing artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to transform film production while promoting innovation and cultural exchange.

“China is ready to work with Kenya in adopting artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to support innovation, improve film production and unlock new opportunities for our creative industries,” Ambassador Guo said.

She described film and television as one of humanity’s most powerful languages, capable of bridging borders, cultures and people.

“The Bond Season Six is more than a film showcase. It is a bridge connecting the hearts and minds of the people of Kenya and China. Through these stories, Kenyan and African audiences will discover not an abstract China, but a nation of warmth, resilience and vitality,” she said.

The ambassador expressed optimism that the partnership would become a two-way cultural exchange, with more Kenyan productions finding audiences in China.

“We also look forward to seeing more Kenyan films and television programmes screened in China, strengthening mutual understanding and deepening the friendship between our two countries,” she added.

Kenya Film Commission Chief Executive Officer Timothy Owase said Kenya is ready to deepen collaboration with China through film co-productions and strategic partnerships that will expand opportunities for local filmmakers.

“Kenya is ready to work with China in co-producing films and developing partnerships that will create more opportunities for filmmakers from both countries,” Owase said.

He noted that closer collaboration would accelerate skills transfer, technological innovation and the production of globally competitive content.

“Through partnerships and the sharing of expertise, we can strengthen our film industries, improve production standards and create content that can compete on regional and international platforms,” he added.

Kenya Film Classification Board Chief Executive Officer Nelly Muruka reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring Kenyans consume clean, responsible and age-appropriate content.

“Our role is to ensure that audiences, especially young people, are protected and that Kenyans consume content that is appropriate, responsible and aligned with the country’s values,” Muruka said.

She confirmed that The Bond Season Six had undergone the board’s classification process and received a 16-year age rating.

“The film has successfully gone through the classification process and has been rated suitable for audiences aged 16 years and above,” she said.

Government Spokesperson Charles Owino said the government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for international investors while positioning Kenya as a preferred destination for creative investment.

“The government is committed to creating a favourable environment for international investors and supporting partnerships that contribute to economic growth, job creation and the development of Kenya’s creative economy,” Owino said.

He said increased investment in the film industry would create jobs, nurture local talent and enhance Kenya’s competitiveness as a regional film production hub.”We welcome international investors who are ready to work with Kenyan creatives, transfer skills and contribute to the growth of Kenya’s film and creative sectors,” he added.

The event was attended by Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Agnes Kalekye, China Media Group Regional Bureau Director Song Dailing, alongside government officials, media executives, filmmakers and other stakeholders from Kenya’s creative industry.