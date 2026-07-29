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KRA beats customs revenue target after collecting Ksh 988B

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has surpassed its customs revenue target after collecting Ksh 988.78 billion in the financial year ending June 30, 2026.

KRA says the collection exceeded its target of Ksh 980.78 by 100.8pc on account of improved compliance and higher cargo volumes.

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Customs and Border Control (C&BC) Commissioner Dr Lilian Nyawanda said the revenue growth was also sustained by technology-driven processes, improved risk management, and stronger collaboration with stakeholders.

‘This historic performance demonstrates the effectiveness of our customs modernization programme and our continued commitment to balancing trade facilitation with revenue mobilization,” said Nyawanda.

Customs revenue also reported a 12.4pc growth year-on-year, from Ksh 879.23 billion.

KRA says customs achieved a historic milestone after collection hit a monthly high of Ksh 89.08 billion supported by strong collections from the Road Maintenance Levy (RML), Value Added Tax (VAT) on Ordinary Imports, Import Duty on Ordinary Imports, Import Declaration Fees, Railway Development Levy, and Excise Duty on
Imports.

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“We were deliberate in leveraging technology, strengthening compliance, and deepening partnerships with the trading community, as we continue to safeguard government revenue while supporting Kenya’s position as a regional trade and logistics hub,” she said.

Non-oil taxes grew by 14.3pc to generate Ksh 618.397 billion, while oil taxes increased by 9.5pc, with collections of Ksh 370.383 billion.

Cumulatively, KRA says customs revenue over a five year period has grown to Ksh 4.1 trillion.

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