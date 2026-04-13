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Seafarers union decries labour abuse in the maritime sector

KNA
By KNA
1 Min Read
PHOTO | KNA

The Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK) has raised alarm over what it describes as a worsening crisis in the maritime sector, with workers going for months without pay and others detained in foreign countries under distressing conditions.

The union’s concerns come at a time when Kenya is ramping up investment in the blue economy as a key avenue for job creation and economic empowerment for thousands of unemployed youth.

In a bid to regulate the sector, improve working conditions, protect seafarers’ rights and align local wages with international standards, the Ministry of Labour recently gazetted and inaugurated the Seafarers Wages Council.

However, despite these efforts, SUK Secretary General Atie Ramadhan says many seafarers remain trapped in poverty, facing exploitation and earning below standard wages.

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