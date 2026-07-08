LSK calls for nationwide advocates’ march over death of two lawyers

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced a nationwide Advocates’ March for Justice following the mysterious deaths of two lawyers.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, LSK President Charles Kanjama condemned the killings, describing them as an attack on the legal profession and the rule of law.

The body of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) legal officer Esther Wairimu Keige was discovered in a coffee plantation in Juja, Kiambu County, on Tuesday, July 8, barely 48 hours after Advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki was found murdered outside his residence in Athi River on Sunday, July 5.

“The death of two advocates within the span of a single week is not an isolated coincidence. These deaths amount to an attack on the legal profession, the administration of justice and the rule of law,” Kanjama said.

LSK called on the government to immediately establish a high-level multi-agency team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the two deaths and bring those responsible to justice.

The Society also demanded a comprehensive forensic audit of all contested land acquisition, leasing and alienation matters handled by the Kenya Forest Service Legal Department over the past 12 months to determine whether Keige’s death was linked to the discharge of her official duties.

Kanjama further called for enhanced security measures for advocates serving in public institutions and regulatory bodies, as well as a transparent mechanism through which investigators would provide regular updates on the progress of the investigations.

On Friday, advocates will assemble at the Milimani Law Courts parking grounds at 9 a.m. before marching to the National Police Service headquarters to present a petition to the Inspector-General of Police demanding a swift investigation into the two killings.

“All participants are directed to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and dignity throughout the procession. The march shall remain peaceful, orderly and firmly anchored on the Constitution and the rule of law,” Kanjama said.