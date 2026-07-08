FootballSports

Taifa Stars skipper Samatta bows out of international football after 15 years

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Mbwana Ally Samatta, the long-serving captain of Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, has brought the curtain down on a 15-year international career that established him as one of the most influential footballers East Africa has ever produced.

Samatta made his mark on the national team almost from the moment he broke through, going on to become Tanzania’s all-time leading scorer and its most-capped active outfield player, with well over 80 appearances and more than 20 goals to his name across a career that spanned three different decades of Taifa Stars football.

His leadership helped guide Tanzania to consecutive Africa Cup of Nations appearances, including the country’s return to the tournament after a 39-year absence, a landmark moment he has often described as one of the proudest of his career.

 

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Off the international stage, Samatta’s journey took him from Simba Sports Club in his homeland to TP Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he won the CAF Champions League and was crowned African Player of the Year in 2015. He went on to enjoy a decorated spell in Belgium with Genk, before becoming the first Tanzanian to play in the English Premier League with Aston Villa in 2020. His career later took him through Turkey, back to Belgium, Greece, and most recently to France’s Ligue 1 with Le Havre, making him the first Tanzanian to represent a top-flight French club as well.

 

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Bwana Samatta playing for Aston Villa in the English Premier League.IMAGE: COURTESY

Throughout his time as captain, Samatta was widely credited with raising the profile of Tanzanian football on the continental and global stage, inspiring a generation of young players to believe a pathway to Europe’s top leagues was possible. As he steps away from international duty, attention now turns to how the Taifa Stars will fill the leadership void left by a player who, for over a decade, was the face of Tanzanian football.

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